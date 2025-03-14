Local restaurants prepare for St. Patrick's Day weekend.

There's a St. Patrick's weekend celebration here in my Charlotte neighborhood this weekend. I'm checking in with local restaurants who say they're getting a big rush. I'm your Charlotte neighborhood reporter Travis Hicks showing you what it could mean to those restaurants' bottom lines.

"Will be all staffed out," Eaton Place Restaurant Mike Sanchez said.

Eaton Place Restaurant cook Mike Sanchez says is ready for the rush.

"We're hoping to be real busy we got great breakfast here, at the Eaton Place, and great drinks at the Eaton Pub we are ready to go," Eaton Place Restaurant Mike Sanchez said.

On Saturday here in downtown Charlotte, neighbors can enjoy an early St. Patrick's Day celebration and the first official event at the new social district.

"Going to be a good test, to see how the social district does go, it brings new people into town," Owner of Eaton Pub Grille Terry Davis said.

A social district is an outdoor area where people can buy an adult beverage from participating businesses take it outside on the sidewalk and take it to other participating restaurants and bars. Business leaders are optimistic about what it can bring.

"Hopefully brings a lot of business downtown," Owner of Eaton Pub Grille Terry Davis said.

"It's fantastic with our social district down here everyone will be able to get some green beers and enjoy the weekend," Eaton Place Restaurant Mike Sanchez said.

Sanchez also believes people might overlook Charlotte because of the population but once they get a taste of the scene he hopes they'll be back for more.

"Once they come here they have no idea this little town existed, it almost feels like a flashback to a past time," Eaton Place Restaurant Mike Sanchez said.

