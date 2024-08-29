Live Blog: Former President Trump visits Potterville to talk economy, inflation, manufacturing

POTTERVILLE, Mich — Former President Donald Trump is coming back to mid-Michigan on Thursday, this time to address the economy and inflation from Potterville.

The Trump campaign announced that Trump will deliver remarks at a closed event at Alro Steel.

We'll have his speech live on this page in the 3PM hour.

2:15PM Update: Our team of neighborhood reporters has started gathering pictures in and around Potterville, where crowds of supports have gathered to greet former President Trump. Some Harris supporters have gathered as well.

Ahead of his visit, our team of neighborhood reporters have been in and around Potterville.

WATCH: Neighborhood reporter Travis Hicks caught up with residents who have mixed emotions on Trump's visit.

Former President Donald Trump will make his second stop in the mitten state this month

WATCH: Senior reporter Danny Valle looks at the state of the economy in Eaton County.

Business still feels inflation sting despite strong economy in Eaton County

