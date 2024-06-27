Life has been up and down these days for residents at the Edmond Senior Apartments.

The seniors tell me the elevator has been down 15 times plus over the last three months

Watch the video above to learn why residents are frustrated.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Your golden years are supposed to be relaxing, but life is more up and down these days for residents at the Edmond Senior Apartments in Charlotte.

"The elevator, I was on the way up to the third floor, and all of a sudden just crashed, it felt like a hit a brick wall," Edmond apartment resident Mark Gietzel said.

Mark Gietzel has lived in this apartment building for five years.

"It popped one of my vertebrae, or something in my back, and management says you can't sue us," Edmond apartment resident Mark Gietzel said.

And for the last few months, has lived with frustrations. He and seniors here tell me the elevator has been down more than 15 times over the last three months.

"I can't walk, to get upstairs without this chair I'm done," Edmond apartment building resident Chester Collander said.

Residents say they have taken their concerns to the management team in the Edmond building but feel like they haven't been taken seriously. I tried to go get them answers but did not get any comment from management inside the office.

WATCH: Video below showcases one resident explaining concerns regarding the Edmond Apartments

Edmond apartment resident Deanna Larivee talks concerns

I talked to Charlotte Mayor Tim Lewis as well. He encouraged residents to call the complaint to city hall so that leaders can look into the issues that seniors are reporting.

"That is a good avenue to go with, and that is calling the city manager, and having it resolved in the department," Mayor Tim Lewis said.

The Charlotte Fire Department was able to get the residents who stuck out of the elevator, however, residents tell me they just want a consistent working elevator.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook