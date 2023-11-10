Leaders for life martial arts class is helping kids gain confidence

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — Leaders for life martial arts class here in downtown Charlotte is teaching the next generation of kids the importance of confidence and self defense.

This is just another day for six year old Giselle Wilson doing what she loves.

"Because I get to kick and punch,"

And while martial arts can be a blast, leaders for life owner Olivia Rodriguez tells me it's also a place where kids learn to face their fear of bullies.

"A lot of times they learn things they can use, I have had students use some quick escapes in situations with a bully,"

Rodriguez says she wants her students to become more confident and face those fears. Which may lessen their chances of being bullied outside these walls.

"A lot of the students are growing in their confidence, and when they are a lot more confident, a bully is less likely to pick on them, cause bullies pick on kids who look weak, if we look strong and confident we are much less of a target,"

If you are interested in joining Leaders for life martial arts they are in downtown Charlotte on Cochran ave, they are always looking to add more members to the family.

