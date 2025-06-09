LAFCU to host We Are ER Block Party in Eaton Rapids June 13

LAFCU is inviting the public to the We Are ER Block Party, a free community celebration on Friday, June 13, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1505 Kyle St., LAFCU’s Eaton Rapids branch.

The block party will include fun for all ages, including free Moo-ville ice cream, bounce houses, a caricature artist, and DJ music by Ozay Moore of All of the Above Hip Hop Academy.

Guests can also check out fire trucks and police vehicles during a “Touch a Truck” experience and enjoy photo ops with large painted LAFCU letters. All attendees will receive a free raffle ticket for a chance to win prizes from local businesses including Mr. Leslie’s Cheesecakes, Quality Dairy, Vivid Ink, Moneyball, Ziebart of Lansing, Locker Room, and more. Food trucks onsite will include MOO-ville and Big Cheezy Grill.

“We’re excited to bring the community together for a fun and engaging day,” said Kellie Swiger, LAFCU creative director. “This block party is a celebration of Eaton Rapids and an opportunity to connect, learn, and share in the spirit of financial wellness.”

As part of the festivities, adults who become new LAFCU members and existing LAFCU members who get a new product or service during the event will each receive a $10 voucher good toward a purchase at Big Cheezy Grill. Eligible participants will also have a chance to grab some cash in the interactive Money Machine.

The event will also feature three free financial talks inside the branch:



12:15–1:15 p.m. – “Where Do You Put Your Money in Today’s Current Market?”



1:30–2:30 p.m. – “LAFCU Lending Programs and the Benefits of SBA 7(a) Loans”



3:00–3:30 p.m. – “LAFCU Products, Services & Eaton Rapids Team”

For more information, visit lafcu.com/weareer

About LAFCU

Founded in 1936, LAFCU (pronounced laugh-cue) is a not-for-profit, member-owned credit union open to all who live, work, worship or attend school in Michigan, and to Michigan businesses. LAFCU serves more than 74,000 members and holds over $1 billion in assets. With a particular focus on serving people of modest means, LAFCU is committed to enhancing its members' financial well-being and creating long-lasting positive change across generations. Awarded the prestigious Dora Maxwell Social Responsibility Community Service Award, LAFCU is known for its people-helping-people mission, which has led to award-winning financial literacy programs for all ages. Twice honored as a national ‘Best Credit Union to Work For’ and recognized globally for its diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, LAFCU stands out for its commitment to creating an inclusive workplace. Learn more at www.lafcu.com.