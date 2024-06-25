The University of Olivet is where kids are getting an opportunity to turn a hobby into a scholarship for college.

The University of Olivet has joined the trend and hosting its first-ever esports summer camp.

Watch the video below to learn about esports

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The University of Olivet IS where kids are getting an opportunity to turn a hobby into a scholarship for college.

"It's mind-blowing, the fact it's been taken seriously as a skill and sport is so fantastic," Olivet esports head coach Elizabeth Layton said.

Back in 2014 Esports was first introduced to colleges across America. And now the University of Olivet has joined the trend and is hosting its first-ever esports summer camp. Where kids ages 8-14 will have the opportunity to experience Rocket League, Fortnite, and Smash Bros Ultimate.

"I play hourly, when I get home I play I like to have fun," Ryzor Campbell esports summer camper said

Kids joined this camp with intentions of not only having fun but perfecting their craft by challenging themselves to compete against some of the top players in the world online. Charlotte native 13-year-old Ryzor Campbell, has been playing video games since he was 5, and has had quite the success.

He ranks in the top 250 in the world. For the game overwatch, he tells me not only he wants to play esports in college but potentially professionally

"I think have potential playing video games for a living," Ryzor Campbell esports summer camper said.

Other kids I spoke to like 11-year-old Eaton County native Jordan Duncan got inspired to play video games because of her dad, and her love to compete against others

"His really good at Cod, it makes me impressed, I want to be just like him," Jordyn Duncan esports summer camp said

Jordan has her sights set on making a college team and then.

"It's my dream to be a streamer," Jordyn Duncan esports summer camp said

Esports Head coach Elizabeth Layton says the opportunity to earn a scholarship and play video games in college is a game-changer

"Builds relationships because I fully believe that keeps kids in school and involved in education," Esports Head coach Elizabeth Layton said.

Ryzor and Jordyn both tell me they are excited about working on their craft every day to earn a scholarship one day for esports, the camp runs until this upcoming Thursday.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook