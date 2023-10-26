Kicking off spooky season early in Eaton Rapids

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — With Halloween right around the corner Eaton Rapids held it's first ever pumpkin smash, and the kid loved every minute of it.

Neighbors gathered Wednesday for a fun night downtown to smash into the spooky season with some fun.

"For a small donation, you can get a pumpkin for a lot of sizes, smash it with a baseball bat, and do some fun gut digging,"

This is an event the community hopes to see again.

"The chamber just likes to pitch in with any of our community events, and bring other fun aspects, the purpose is to just have a great time in Eaton Rapids,"

