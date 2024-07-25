Kevin Dufresne is the new superintendent for Eaton Rapids Public Schools.

Eaton Rapids Public Schools has a new superintendent.

"The things that have come out so evident is the people, there are great people here, already feel so comfortable and in with the process here,"

Eaton Rapids Public Schools has picked a new superintendent. I sat down with him to find out his mission for Eaton Rapids.

Escanaba Native and Northern Michigan alum Kevin Dufresne is the new superintendent for Eaton Rapids. Most recently he had been a principal at Steele Elementary in Mason since 2016. He says this is an opportunity to create an inclusive learning environment for all students.

"The thing that has come out so evident is the people, there are great people here, already feel so comfortable and in with the process here," Eaton Rapids Superintendent Kevin Dufresne said.

"Well we are continuing to look at ways we can benefit all students, that is our work that is a never-ending work," Eaton Rapids Superintendent Kevin Dufresne said.

Superintendent Dufresne tells me he wants to dive deeper into motivating students' performing habits in the classroom.

"From reading level, but also at the other end of what opportunities are there, what are those things to motivate students to come to school, that we can use as a benefit," Eaton Rapids Superintendent Kevin Dufresne said.

Dufresne wants all his students to feel encouraged to learn and grow.

"There is no such thing as a difference between a general education and a special education student these are all general education students," Eaton Rapids Superintendent Kevin Dufresne said.

However, superintendent Dufresne wants the community to know they have a person who wants to connect with them and make a positive impact on the youth.

"My personal approach how I want to do the work, want to be connected into buildings, they will see me out there," Eaton Rapids Superintendent Kevin Dufresne said.

