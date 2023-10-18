Keeping drivers safe during harvest season

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — ”Slowing down is a lot better than an accident,”

The president of the farm tells me with harvest season approaching why you need to stay safe on the roads.

Eaton county farm bureau president Brett Roberts wants to keep everyone safe because he has seen to many accidents in the last few years with some of them being fatal.

”I mean obviously we would like to have no farm crashes, that would be the ultimate goal, we had a few members of this community, who have been hit, and injured and also has resulted in death,”

According to the governors highway safety association, while only 19% of American’s live in rural areas, 45% of traffic crash fatalities occurred on rural roadways from 2016-2020, Brett know it will take a team effort for change.

”We would like it, to be 0, it takes everybody working together it takes the farmer working diligently on the road, it also takes the drivers to slow down and use caution,”

