K9 Crew: Dalmatians have been a cornerstone at the Charlotte Fire Department

Dalmatians have been a cornerstone at the Charlotte Fire Department.

Charlotte Assistant Fire Chief Tyger Fullerton says they aren’t just ordinary dogs, and they help the firefighters in a lot of ways.

Watch the video above to learn about the Dalmatian's history at the fire department.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The Charlotte Fire Department Dalmatians have been a cornerstone and served a long history here at the Fire Department, and it's a K9 crew at the Charlotte Fire Department.

"The history of the Dalmatian dates back quite a long time," Charlotte Assistant Fire Chief Tyger Fullerton said.

Back to the days of Assistant Fire Chief Tyger Fullerton's father, and a single dog close to his heart.

"In the early 70s he rescued a dog named Suky," Charlotte Assistant Fire Chief Tyger Fullerton said.

And through the years, they've proved their worth time and time again.

"They protected the firefighter's equipment when there out fighting a fire," Charlotte Assistant Fire Chief Tyger Fullerton said.

Tyger says the Dalmatians were trained to protect horses and then transitioned to fire departments. In modern times, their role has changed a bit.

"Today it's more of a mascot roll we had dogs in the past, that could do stop drop ad roll and demonstrate that to kids," Charlotte Assistant Fire Chief Tyger Fullerton said.

But the legacy of that first dog, and her tremendous impact on the department, continues to live on today.

"Well-known fire dog for her ability to get in the fire truck before the firefighters, it was kind of a joke of who can beat the dog to the truck," Charlotte Assistant Fire Chief Tyger Fullerton said.

The Dalmatians have been a staple for many years and will continue to be for this community.

