Just over two years ago the Rotary Club of Charlotte matched $100,000 with Crandell Brothers Trucking Company in efforts to create more activities at the park.

Just hearing the waves at Crandell Park brings you peace it's been the best-kept secret in Eaton County.

Just over two years ago the Rotary Club of Charlotte matched $100,000 with Crandell Brothers Trucking Company in efforts to create more activities at the park. Club spokesperson Keisha Howe, tells me with the nice weather looming it's an opportunity for more people to come out and see what the park has to offer.

"We're very excited this is a beautiful facility, really trying to bring the community out," Charlotte Rotary club member Keisha Howe said.

"Riding bikes, roller blade, skateboard,"

Rotary Club members say it’s the best time of year to be at Crandell Park because it’s different from your ordinary park.

"Crandell Park is a beautiful place, you can fish, you can hike, you can walk and most importantly for me: clear your mind,"

Brad Starks says this is a place with lots of history where residents can be themselves.

"One of the most important things we have here, in this busy world having a place to get away and get in touch with nature, cannot be overestimated enough,” Charlotte Rotary Club Brad Starks said.

Keisha and Brad encourage community members to take a trip to Crandell Park and see the great things it has to offer for yourself.

