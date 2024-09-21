Jewels Faith Ranch's mission is to help those experiencing mental health

Have you ever heard of therapy horses?

Watch the video above to learn about Jewels Faith Ranch.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

We have all heard of therapy dogs, but have you ever heard of therapy horses? Jewels Faith Ranch is helping Eaton County community members who struggle with mental health.

Meet Hercules and Luna. They are therapy horses at Jewels Faith Ranch. It's a nonprofit in Charlotte that opened in June of 2023 and offers therapy services to people facing mental issues. The ranch's founder Julia Mangrum tells me this hits home for her

"I also at one point struggled with mental illness, I think we all do at some point," Founder of Jewels Faith Ranch Julia Mangrum said.

Julia's from nearby in Potterville. She says she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder when she was 18. With the support of her family, she says she hasn't needed to take medication for the last 5 years.

"My mantra in life is you can be a person with bipolar or a person who has bipolar," Founder of Jewels Faith Ranch Julia Mangrum said.

Having a personal experience with mental health made Julia want to help others.

"People come to the farm who are seeking mental, for anything really," Founder of Jewels Faith Ranch Julia Mangrum said.

According to recent data from the C-D-C, about 17 percent of American adults have symptoms of anxiety. in 2019, that number was about 8 percent of adults.

Mental Health Therapist Alicia Montoya believes this program can save lives.

"We hope to be a program that's helping all kinds of people," Mental Health Therapist Alicia Montoya said.

For more information about Jewels Faith Ranch here is the link https://jewelsfaithranch.com/

