It's been nearly four months since a fire ripped through the Diamondbacks motorcycle club.

Back on Christmas day, the club suffered severe damage from a fire.

The club has been doing its part to make it feel like home again with the help of the community.



(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

It's been nearly four months since a fire ripped through the Diamondbacks motorcycle club here in Potterville I'm your neighborhood reporter Travis Hicks today we learned how the Diamondbacks are getting back on their feet.

Back on Christmas day, the club suffered severe damage from a fire, with most of the damage occurring inside the building, however, members of the club have been doing their part to make it feel like home again with the help of the community.

"The outpouring of offers for building materials to free labor and helping us out with different building permits and electric permits," Jeff Lutz Diamondbacks member said.

"A lot of volunteers from other clubs and independents have been coming down helping us work on the clubhouse, it's been a blessing to have the community come help us out,"

Diamondbacks motorcycle member Jeff Lutz tells me the club is a brotherhood and have stuck together throughout this process

"Family goes through all kinds of different stuff, families pull through when they care about each other," John Mills Diamondbacks member said

"Like I said it's tough the emotions are different for everybody so it's really hard to feel what the next guy is feeling, we are all feeling the same thing this is our home

I reached out to the Michigan State Police Fire Investigation Department. They tell me the investigation is still open as they await the report from their arson team. That's when they can make a determination. As for Jeff and the rest of the Diamondbacks, they hope the clubhouse will be back up and running by summer.

"Come June, I want to be back to operation as normal."

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook