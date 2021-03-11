In-person learning at Eaton Rapids Public Schools will go from 2 days a week to 4

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — Students who attend Eaton Rapids Public Schools in person have been going to school two days a week. That will change later this month.

There are currently two groups of students who attended classes in person. Some go on Monday and Thursday, others on Tuesday and Friday.

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021 Eaton Rapids High School

Starting March 22, those students will be in person four days a week.

"Right now, our numbers look like 30 percent of the kids will want to say in remote instruction. So, we will have roughly 70 percent of our school population on campus," says Eaton Rapids Public Schools Superintendent William DeFrance.

As to why it's the right time to go four days a week, "it's awful close to when we start our trimester. It also lines up with some of the legislation that comes out currently to be able to get additional support to be able to run programming," says DeFrance. "And I think that gives us plenty of time to get comfortable with how the building is going to be run."

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021 Lockwood Elementary School

Courtney Church has two kids in the district and is happy with the decision. Church says her younger son has autism and learning from home has been extremely hard for him.

"He was very behind before the pandemic as far as you know academically. But he's only fallen farther behind trying to do this virtually. So, getting him back in person is a huge step in getting him back on the right path," says Church.

Since returning in person, there have been some transportation issues, but DeFrance says they will serve everyone who wants to get on the buses.

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021 Transportation for students who attend Eaton Rapids Public Schools.

"The time that you spend on the bus might be a little longer than it would have been. But what happened to us was at the point and time when we started back in person, we had five bus drivers that chose to not return," says DeFrance.

