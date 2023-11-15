In Charlotte infrastructure was a major issue in last weeks election,

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — While it wasn’t specifically on last weeks ballot, infrastructure was a major issue in last weeks election, now with a new mayor election, now with a new mayor elect and a freshly sworn in city council that focus will only intensify.

”Number one is looking at the roads currently and looking a short and long-term solution,”

An incoming mayor Tim Lewis has at least one ally on the new city council, district 1 representative Jeff Christensen.

”Tim when he was mayor, he tried to address this subject, and he went no where with m-dot, because these are state highways, there will be a lot of different things that will feed into this,”

Christensen believes, one of the big problems is the amount of 18-wheeler traffic on downtown Charlotte’s main drag. downtown shop owners like Keisha Howe agree.

”Unfortunately the semis, do drive too fast down here when they have to pull their J-brakes the light turns, it wiggles the streets and my mannequins fall right out the windows,”

One of the solutions Christensen is looking at, is a roundabout placed just east of town replacing the deadlier intersection in Mid-Michigan where the packard and the Lansing road connect.

”Public safety is key here, working together with the city, and m-dot and all the other agencies, i will be all for it, one life saved, is worth whatever we can put into,”

However that’s only the beginning Charlotte’s infrastructure’s problems.

”I always like to see better roads I'm telling ya, the potholes can be really ridiculous sometimes,"

