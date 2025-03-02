The ice rescue program has become a staple for the Charlotte Fire Department.

Firefighters say this program is vital to the safety of our neighbors.

Watch the video above to learn about the Ice Rescue Program.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"We have several suits you see out here, you see the guys in the background getting drugged out right now," Charlotte Fire Department Captain Derrick Viane said.

I'm here at the Charlotte Fire Department where they continued their annual Ice rescue training to sharpen their skills and knowledge so they can work to safely rescue someone if they get a call about someone who fell through the ice.

An ice rescue program for fire departments is a specialized training program that equips firefighters with the knowledge and skills necessary to try to rescue individuals safely.

"People get out on some thin ice, to where they don't know what they are doing, it's helpful for us to practice so we have our techniques," Charlotte firefighter Brian Newman said.

A veteran of the fire department for over a decade, Brian Newman tells me this program is vital to the safety of our neighbors, especially the ones who like to do activities on the ice.

"Are able to get out to them and help them out of the ice," Charlotte firefighter Brian Newman said.

Other Firefighters echoed a similar message

"It's a very important thing, we want to make sure as a fire department, we're ready for everything that can be thrown at us," Charlotte Fire Department Captain Derrick Viane said.

As your Charlotte neighborhood reporter, I continue to show you how the local fire department works to keep neighbors safe.

On Friday, I reported on a new tool at the fire department to help in the event of what's called a grain emergency, which can turn deadly. And here on Saturday, I'm showing you the training so firefighters can be ready if they get a rescue call out to the ice.

