Hunters Against Hunger has a passion for two things, hunting and helping our neighbors

Founder of the group Nate Whitson says last year they donated 6,000 lbs of venison pork, and it’s made a vital impact on the community.

Watch the video above to learn about the Hunters Against Hunger organization.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Nate Whitson is an expert hunter. But he's now setting his target on more than just deer and animals.

"The families today who are getting this are in genuine need," Founder of Hunter Against Hunger Nate Whitson said.

Whitson is the founder of Hunters Against Hunger. A group made up of avid hunters and outdoorsmen.

"Something that's impactful for our communities and thought you know, let's share a little bit our love for hunting and inspire generosity," Founder of Hunter Against Hunger Nate Whitson said.

Whitson and his team will donate the animals that they harvest to families in need. Last year, they donated an incredible 6,000 lbs of venison pork to our mid-Michigan neighbors.

"Has been instrumental in helping us provide venison to families in this community," Helping Hands Executive Director Amanda Thompson said.

Hunters Against Hunger partners with several food pantries in our neighborhoods. Including Helping Hands. where I learned more about their impact.

"There able to continue hunting for it to go to a good cause," Founder of Hunter Against Hunger Nate Whitson said.

Nate tells me the mission to spread more love and help our neighbors

"We hope by being generous we can inspire more of that." Founder of Hunter Against Hunger Nate Whitson said.

Nate tells in hopes in the next few years to create more processing facilities that will make it easier for hunters to drop off and donate harvested deer in the local communities.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook