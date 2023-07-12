How the Eaton Area Senior Center has brought joy to its residents and volunteers

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — The Eaton Area Senior Center here in Charlotte has had a positive impact on a lot of people in the community. One women who has worked at the center for 20 years said she found happiness after her husband passed away.

"When he passed away, there was a big void, so I thought I'd volunteer," said Dorothy Bates.

It's been almost three decades since the passing of Bates' husband, but every day, she keeps his memory alive.

"He passed away in 95. I was just telling everybody, today that tomorrow had he still be living, we would have been married 66 years," Bates said.

Bates spends a lot of time at the Eaton Area Senior Center connecting with others who may be in similar situations. That can be a huge benefit because, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, loneliness and social isolation in older adults is a serious health risk. It can put them at risk for dementia and other medical conditions.

"Have a place to come and be a part of something, and not just sit home," Bates said.

Bates says the connections and friendships she has here bring joy into her daily routine.

"Whatever it is help somebody, have fun doing it. It's very rewarding, and I thank my God for walking with me and putting me where I should be and making me content and happy," she said.

