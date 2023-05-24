How Helping Hands Food Pantry helps to transform lives in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — Helping Hands Food Pantry in Charlotte is a nonprofit organization that helps give back to the community, and this week, I learned why that mission is so important for the woman in charge.

Amanda Thompson is the executive director of the pantry, but her path to that position hasn't always been easy.

"I've been homeless, I've been hungry, and I know how much it meant to me to be encouraged by the people I work with today," said Thompson.

Thompson said growing up less fortunate can be tough, but her faith and positive attitude were guiding lights, as was Helping Hands Food Pantry.

"Helping Hands not only did they give me support, they poured love and time into me," Thompson said.

And now, she says being able to help lead that organization is special. At a time when the cost of living is rising, Helping Hands Food Pantry provides food and health care items to those in need.

"We all struggle, right. Whether it's our rent, whether it's our gas, whether it's our utilities, all cost are rising, so being able to supplement and give families food and help stretch their dollars a little bit further," Thompson said.

It's a mission that makes a big difference for people in this community.

"The guys are very nice kind and caring and happy all the time," said Charlotte resident Erica Wallace.

