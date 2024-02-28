Housing Services Mid-Michigan provides year-round assistance for Eaton and Clinton county

Section 8 applications for Housing Services Mid-Michigan close on Friday.

I took a deeper dive to see what other programs they offer to residents.

Section 8 applications for Housing Services Mid-Michigan close on Friday. I took a deeper dive to see what other programs they offer to residents to help them get affordable housing.

"Housing Services Mid-Michigan provides year-round assistance to those facing evictions, foreclosures, and endangerment of becoming homeless," Christie Harry, the Director of Housing Services Mid-Michigan, said.

Christie Harry, the director of Housing Services Mid-Michigan, tells me their agency offers programs to Eaton and Clinton County, and there are income qualifications that applicants must meet, as well.

"Guidelines are usually about 80% percent AMI income; it's for working families we can qualify for our program,"

The housing crisis has affected residents like 83-year-old Sandra Davis, who tells me this has been going on for a long time.

"The last 10 years," Charlotte resident Sandra Davis said.

Christie says residents who applied for section 8 will get notified with a letter in the mail before March 1st. If they made it to the waiting list, however, the agency is now working with landlords to take the next step in helping people in the area.

"We have great relationships with landlords in the Eaton and Clinton county area; we work with them to try to get people into housing as quickly as possible,"

