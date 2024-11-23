'Homeschool Hangout' helps Eaton County students connect and learn

A new program in my neighborhood is helping kids who are homeschooled build relationships.

Watch the video above to learn about the new program at Eaton Rapids Area District Library.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

A new program in Eaton County is helping homeschooled kids build relationships and connect with their peers.

"It helps me meet more people," 11-year-old Tavi Bailey said.

Bailey is an avid participant in the Eaton Rapids Area District Library's Homeschool Hangout.

"I think it's really cool, you know homeschool you're in the house more, and you don't go out to school every day, so this is cool," Bailey said.

A program that started in January, Homeschool Hangout helps homeschooled kids connect with others.

Tavi's mom believes this has made a positive impact on her son.

"Really to me about bringing community," Mother Hannah Bailey said.

"I think it's great to bring people together in the community, in different ways as far as sports, this is just another one of those opportunities," Mother Hannah Bailey said.

The founder of Homeschool Hangout Emmy Datema who was homeschooled herself growing up, wanted to create a space for kids to build friendships with each other.

"It's important for the kids who are homeschooled to build friendships and meet their peers it's really good for their socialization," Founder of Homeschool Hangout Emmy Datema said.

Datema says the 10-month program has also had an impact on not just the kids.

"It's also like a lifeline to the parents homeschooling," Founder of Homeschool Hangout Emmy Datema said.

"Homeschooling can be pretty hard it's a full-time job you're not trained for," Founder of Homeschool Hangout Emmy Datema said

For Tavi, the program has helped him make friends, but that's not his favorite part...

"The crafts cause it's more hands-on, and you get to make good crafts," 11-year-old Tavi Bailey said

You can find more information about how you can join Homeschool Hangout here.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook