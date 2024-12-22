Holiday shoppers looking to Lansing small businesses for last-minute gifts

Last weekend for holiday shopping for our neighborhoods.

Watch the video above to see what neighbors bought for the last weekend of holiday shopping

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

It's the last weekend for holiday shopping. I'm here in downtown Lansing, asking neighbors what final purchases they have in mind before the holiday begins next week.

With the holiday shopping season nearly over, many people are out getting last-minute gifts. I wanted to see where our neighbors are looking for the best last-minute deals. First stop. St. Vincent Depaul in Lansing.

"I am shopping for Christmas Decorations, I to decorate," St John resident Paula Paschal said.

Longtime St. John resident Paula Paschal loves everything about the holiday season, She says while she's looking for others, she's also doing some shopping for herself.

"Come here to see if I can find some discounted rates and unique Christmas decorations," St John resident Paula Paschal said.

From there, I went to Thriftique and spoke to owner Atalie Buyck, who told me. It's super important to have a list before you go out to shop.

"It's super beneficial to have some focus, cause if I don't have a list, I end wondering or driving way out to the mall," the Owner of Thriftique, Atalie Buycks, said.

Voodoo's World Of Oddtiques in MistletoeMmarket, Owner John Harrison says he has seen tons of foot traffic and last-minute shoppers.

"The biggest thing, especially for our shop, because we are such a unique shop, we tell people not to wait to the last minute, cause a lot of our stuff wants it sells it's gone were not getting it again," Voodoo's World Of Oddtiques Owner John Harrison said.

Harrison tells me what makes this place special is meeting all the customers....like Paula, who says, she loves to shop local and rush of last-minute shopping.

"Giving back to the community and supporting the local businesses, so I really like shopping local," St John resident Paula Paschal said.

