Hit-and-run investigation in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — A hit-and-run investigation is underway, and according to the Charlotte Police Department, one person has been hospitalized.

According to their Facebook page, just around 10 pm on Wednesday, July 31st, a moped was going north on Lansing St. When a black sedan with a paper plate hit the moped and took off on southbound I-69.

The driver of the moped was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

If you know anything about this investigation, you’re being asked to call Sgt. Darell Slaughter at 517-543-1552.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook