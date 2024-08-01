Watch Now
Hit-and-run investigation in Charlotte

police lights.jpeg
File Photo
police lights.jpeg
Posted
and last updated

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — A hit-and-run investigation is underway, and according to the Charlotte Police Department, one person has been hospitalized.

According to their Facebook page, just around 10 pm on Wednesday, July 31st, a moped was going north on Lansing St. When a black sedan with a paper plate hit the moped and took off on southbound I-69.

The driver of the moped was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

If you know anything about this investigation, you’re being asked to call Sgt. Darell Slaughter at 517-543-1552.

