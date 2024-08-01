Hit-and-run investigation in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — A hit-and-run investigation is underway, and according to the Charlotte Police Department, one person has been hospitalized.
According to their Facebook page, just around 10 pm on Wednesday, July 31st, a moped was going north on Lansing St. When a black sedan with a paper plate hit the moped and took off on southbound I-69.
The driver of the moped was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
If you know anything about this investigation, you’re being asked to call Sgt. Darell Slaughter at 517-543-1552.
Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.