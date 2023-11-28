Hidden creek farms preparing for mingle with the kringles this Saturday

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — Hidden creek farms, is preparing for mingle with the kringles this Saturday. It's an opportunity, for families in the community to have some holiday fun. And the family behind the event says their mission is to the serve the community they grew up in.

The Auvenshine family has owned hidden creek farms for decades.

"It's on us to share this place, we have such a gift here, and we know all the magic that happens, we feel like the caretakers of this place,"

And they're preparing to welcome the community inside. For the second year of mingle with the kringles.

It's an event with all kinds of holiday fun for the family to enjoy.

"We just want people to come here and enjoy themselves, and create those family memories that will last a lifetime,"

The next event takes place Saturday from 4-8pm.

