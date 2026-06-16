HHS Secretary Kennedy promotes local food production during Charlotte visit

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. visited Charlotte Tuesday to promote local food production and fresher eating habits as part of the administration's health initiative.

At a press event, Kennedy said he wants more American families to prioritize knowing where their food comes from.

"This is gonna change the dietary culture in our country, and it's gonna dramatically change the course of American health," Kennedy said.

Kennedy and Rep. Tom Barrett discussed the broader "Make America Healthy Again" pitch, arguing that eating fresher foods will help Americans stay healthy.

Barrett said obesity rates in America are at 35%, and projected to be at 50% by 2030.

"If you're obese or overweight, it's not your fault. It's because the government has been lying to you for 50 years, and now the government is telling you the truth," Kennedy said.

The Tank family of Eaton Rapids said they grow their own food because it gives them better knowledge of where it comes from and what goes in it.

"Our family has gotten where we don't even enjoy eating out anymore, just because of the quality of meat," said Ciera Tank.

Progress Michigan, a progressive group, brought a different view to Kennedy's visit. In a statement, they write that the real problem lies in the cost of healthcare, and that after the Trump administration cut healthcare for millions last year, "many are facing tough decisions about whether or not they'll be able to put food on the table for their families or afford the care they need."

Tank said eating healthy will remain a top priority for her family.

"I would really hope that pushing to buy local will help, but I guess time will tell," Tank said.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.