Heroes to Hives is getting ready to kickoff once again on Friday.

It's a program that helps with PTSD from former veterans with there time in the service.

Watch video above for reaction of Vets.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The VFW post in Charlotte is where Heroes to Hives is getting ready to kickoff once again on Friday. It's a program that helps with PTSD from veterans with there time in the service.

"When I'm in the hives I'm hyper focused it calms me," Army vet John Bush said.

With an alumni base of more than 10,000 members, Heroes to Hives has an enormous following. The Charlotte VFW boasts a current class of 23 students. For John Bush, who served 22 years in the Army, it has been a source of relief after suffering scars both visible and not so visible.

"50 percent disabled for PTSD specific and I been challenged with short term memory loss and focus,"

Heroes to Hives program is an online course that starts in March and it will run through November. Gary Brown, who has spearheaded the class the past four years, says his mission is to help those who served our country.

"Some of them just don't get over it, this is what this program works for is to bring them out of that thought into this world of beekeeping," Heroes to Hive Teacher Gary Brown said.

Army vet Sarah Daniels believes this class makes a huge impact on mental health.

"Programs like this that bring veterans together offering a purpose and treatment and offering education is such a positive thing," Army vet Sarah Daniels said.

Vets bonding over beekeeping, giving them time to reflect.

"As were processing honey we will just have conversation about our time in the service, it's a nice bond to have a lot of similarities,"

Heroes to hive is a free program for military veterans, active-duty personnel, and national guard.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook