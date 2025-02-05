Heroes to Hives is getting ready to kick off once again.

I spoke with Marine Corps veteran Aaron Lonsway, who has been part of the program in the past.

Watch the video above to learn about Heroes to Hives.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Heroes to Hives program, helps veterans deal with PTSD from their time in service.

Even though it's winter, we were able to see these bees at the VFW post in Charlotte. The bees are used as part of a program at the post called Heroes to Hives, which tries to help veterans who are suffering from PTSD. I spoke with Marine Corps veteran Aaron Lonsway, who has been part of the program in the past.

"For my PTSD, it's a labor of love, you get out what you put in," Veteran Aaron Lonsway said.

Lonsway served for six years, from 2001 to 2007. he says he has struggled to find people who can relate to his struggle with PTSD.

But he says Heroes to Hives has allowed him to connect with other veterans who have similar pasts. He told me the program's setting in nature, helps calm his nerves.

"It does help heal, cause you have to step back out of your own self." Veteran Aaron Lonsway said.

A similar message was echoed From one vet to another and Lonsway is far from alone when it comes to coping with PTSD. I found information from the US Department of Veterans Affairs, on how many veterans were treated at the VA last year. Have a PTSD diagnosis. That's 14 percent of male veterans and 24 percent of female veterans.

As far as helping veterans here in my neighborhood, Gary Brown is in his tenth year leading the Heroes to Hives program. he says this program has changed veterans' lives for the better, including his own.

"It's changed my life, and it will change you once you get involved in this," Heroes to Hive Teacher Gary Brown said

I learned about the program from Brown, who said he reached out to me after seeing my neighborhood stories on social media. The next Heroes to Hives class begins next month online. Then students get a chance to with live honeybees, as well.

"Helps them to work on something and takes their mind off the tragic issues they were involved in the military," Heroes to Hive Teacher Gary Brown said

The Charlotte VFW has a current class of 24 students. Each one with a story, each one on their own mission to heal.

"If you want to heal you got to take that step," Veteran Aaron Lonsway said

Heroes to Hives class starts the third week of March. Here is the information to sign up

https://garysbees.com/heroes-to-hives-classes

