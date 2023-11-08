Here are the new leaders of the Eaton county community

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — After election day, we now have the results for who will be leading the Charlotte and Eaton Rapids community this next term.

Tim Lewis is the mayor elect in Charlotte after beating Branden Dyer 862 votes to 567.

Kevin Fullerton joining the district 2 council in Charlotte after edging Mikaela Bilven 458 votes to 311. Now over in Eaton Rapids Deb Malewski is a new council member after winning the vote over Dale Erion 127 votes to 42.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook