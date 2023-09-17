Helping hands is preparing for the 40th annual Crop Walk

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — Helping hands food pantry is teaming up with Siren Eaton shelter and St. Vincent Depaul school, for the 40th annual Crop Walk happening October 1st. All three organizations have one common goal to raise $20,000 to help the youth.

"All three of us will get proceeds that are raised," Executive Director Helping hands food pantry Amanda Thompson said.

Crop Walk has made its presence felt on the community. Led by one of the pioneers of the event Judith Salisbury.

"It's been a blessing to me,"

"When Crop walk first got started, in the Charlotte area, I was the one who was going around, and inviting a lot of businesses, to get involved in Crop Walk,"

This community event brings so much joy to Charlotte and now adding a little competition for the youth will make it grow even more.

"They have a youth challenge this year, which isn't always every year, and for the $250 that is raised, for three youth or more, and that will be matched by additional $125,"

$450,000 has been raised over the years in Crop Walk, the goal this year is $20,000, each organization is proud of it's partnerships and sponsors.

"We are thankful with our partnership with Applebee’s and with Culvers who are doing dine to donate both support Crop Walk,"

