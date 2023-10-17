Helping hands food pantry is in need of help to raise $100,000 to help those in need in their community.

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — Helping hands food pantry is in need of help to reach their $100,000 goal to help those in need in their community. And to kick off the season of giving, they're doing it during the fall harvest festival.

"it means everything."

Volunteer Maryann Novetske is one of many volunteers getting ready for the fall harvest festival.

With a chance to help families in our neighborhood who need it most.

"They either need food, diapers, support or all the above,"

And she's not alone in this effort.

"It takes over 50 volunteers to make our operation run, it is the heart and backbone of helping hands food pantry, it's amazing to see the support all of our volunteers give every day,"

Executive director Amanda Thompson feels blessed for her team putting in the extra hours of work to make the fall harvest festival possible. It's happening next Friday at hidden creek farms, and is being put on to raise money to help feed local families. And after months of preparations Amanda is in shocked with how close it is to game-time .

"It is very surreal, to see it all come together all of the different baskets and donations, it's really encouraging that our community is so supportive,"

You can donate any amount of money you want on the helping hands food pantry website, and also make donation at the fall harvest fest.

