Helping Hands food pantry gifts free meals to multiple families this holiday season

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

So much of thanksgiving is about the food we put on the table. But for some families in our neighborhoods. it can be a struggle to get there.

Today, I'm introducing to one family, who is gracious enough to share their story for me, and why places like helping hands food pantry helps them so much.

"It means a lot to me it really does, I mean I don't get to see my kids that much,"

Like so many of us. Shelly Kirby is preparing to have thanksgiving dinner with her daughters. But for Kirby, It's a little more meaningful. This is just the second time they're able to do it as a family.

"I'm looking forward for us to sit down and say our prayer, and be thankful for everything we have,"

Kirby moved from Owosso to Charlotte in 2018, and fell on hard times. She could only afford one meal a day. That is until Helping hands came along.

"I come in here (helping hands food pantry) they give me almost a month's worth of supplies, so I can make meals, I make meals from what these guys have given me that I never made in my whole life,"

And she and her family are not alone. This thanksgiving. Helping hands has gifted meals to 45 families in our neighborhoods.

Executive director Amanda Thompson, says it's a proud moment for her team.

"It's heartwarming, it's touching to know it's so much need in our community,"

Amanda also tells me that over the last two weeks Helping hands has given away free meals to 200 families in the area, ensuring those families have happy thanksgiving.

