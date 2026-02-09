Health Officials: Bat tests positive for rabies in Eaton County

CHARLOTTE, Mich — Barry-Eaton District Health Department (BEDHD) officials say that a bat in Eaton County tested positive for rabies.

Officials say the bat was found near the Charlotte area, and it's the first rabies-positive bat found in the county this year.

Rabies is a serious disease that can spread from animals to humans through bites or scratches, but officials say the disease is preventable when possible exposures are reported and treated quickly.

They also remind residents to avoid all contact with bats, and any direct contact with a bat should be considered possible exposure.

If you're exposed to a bat, the BEDHD says to contact your local health department and animal control, and try to safely catch the bat so it can be tested for rabies. Do not let the bat go.

They also say to make sure your pets are up to date on all rabies vaccinations.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.