"If we end up with three here it going to mean somewhere in the neighborhood of $200,000 a year to the city,"

Harbor Farmz in Charlotte is now the first dispensary in Eaton County to Open its doors.

"Some of the challenges Charlotte wasn't into it at the beginning," Harbor Farmz Store Manager Mitch Maltz said.

Building store manager Mitch Maltz has been in the industry for 15 years. And has seen many attitudes change from then to now.

"As the federal government is easing the scheduled one down to schedule three you're finding more people who are relaxed about it," Harbor Farmz Store Manager Mitch Maltz said.

Recreational marijuana became legal in Michigan in 2018. I spoke with a city councilman today to see why it took 6 years to bring a store like this to the neighborhood.

"There is some division in the community about whether it's a good idea or not, there are folks concerned about public safety primarily," City Councilman Michael Duweck said.

Michael Duweck says a lot of time and research went into that concern.

"We actually had our police chief look into that, and how the experience has been in other communities, and the truth is, it hasn't changed crimes or disturbances in any fashion," City Councilman Michael Duweck said.

As for the benefits it starts with the money. Two more dispensaries are on the way. Providing revenue for the city.

"If we end up with three here it going to mean somewhere in the neighborhood of $200,000 a year to the city," City Councilman Michael Duweck said.

A number that has this neighborhood welcoming its first recreational facilities to the public.

"Most of the folks that have come in are all from the local area as well Eaton Rapids, just really excited to be here and to accommodate people to have them come in and get their goods," Harbor Farmz Store Manager Mitch Maltz said.

