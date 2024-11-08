Great Clips Hair Salon is giving free haircuts to all active military and veterans for Veterans day.

Great Clips Hair Salon in Charlotte gives all active military and veterans free haircuts for Veterans Day November 11th.

A fresh cut, for those who served our country.

"I always come here to get my haircut," Active in the Military Steven Therrien said.

21-year-old Steven Therrien has been in the national guard for two years. He tells me getting haircuts usually isn't cheap so to get a free cut means a lot to him.

"Good cause definitely there needed," Active in the Military Steven Therrien said.

"Pretty cool get to come in and get recognized and free haircut," Active in the Military Steven Therrien said.

For the 11th year Great Clips hair salon in Charlotte is giving back to the community with these free haircuts. The general manager Cristy Lake, tells me it's important that those who serve our country are taken care of.

"They do a lot for us, we're only able to give back so much,"

Great Clips General Manager Cristy Lake said.

"As a hair salon, it's something that is near and dear to many of us, a lot of us have family and friends in the military, we've all hugged them goodbye and cried when they came back,"

Great Clips General Manager Cristy Lake said.

And for Therrien, spending time here is a tradition.

"Very long time since I was little, and it's good to support local businesses," Active in the Military Steven Therrien said.

Veterans Day November 11th Great Clips will be giving free haircuts to all active military and veterans the address to the salon is 1662 Packard Hwy Ste C, Charlotte, MI 48813

