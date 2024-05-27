Grand Army Republic Museum prepares new artifacts for Memorial Day weekend

Grand Army Republic Museum: Ready to show off new artifacts Memorial Day weekend.

Grand Army Republic is hosting the parade on Memorial Day in Eaton Rapids, however before the festivities they are honoring our fallen veterans tomorrow morning.

Watch the video above to learn about the Grand Army Republic

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Grand Army Republic Museum in Eaton Rapids is getting ready to display some new artifacts this Memorial Day weekend.

Since 2013 Grand Army Republic has been a staple in Eaton Rapids and is hosting the parade on Memorial Day Downtown.

But that's not all. Director of the Grand Army Republic Museum Chris Allen shares some of his favorite Displays that will be at the museum this weekend.

"One of our most recent acquisitions is a ship display that came from the Bad Axe library, we have a newly restored print of General Bulter, there is just constantly something happening and changing," Director of the Grand Army Republic Museum Chris Allen said.

If you are interested in going to the Grand Army Republic it will be open 10 am to 4 pm on Memorial Day

