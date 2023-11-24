Good's Christmas tree farm back open for the holiday season

Families from all over Eaton county made the journey in search of the perfect Christmas tree.

Good's Christmas tree farm has been a staple in the Charlotte community for more than 40 years.

Good's Christmas tree farm has been a staple in the Charlotte community for more than 40 years. Today marked the opening of another season, as families from all over Eaton county made the journey in search of the perfect Christmas tree.

For one family in Charlotte, it's their first time getting a tree at Good's Christmas tree farm and it's hard for them to come to a final decision.

"We all definitely choose differently, I like them tall,"

Charlotte resident Nathan Powers believes he chooses the perfect tree every year. However his family doesn't agree, especially his mom, who get's the final say.

"I always get voted out, I get the beautiful tree, they just get these half tree's,

"She get's the ending vote,"

Now with everyone turning their focus towards the Christmas season, the owner's of good's Christmas tree farm Dennis and Leah were amazed with how busy the farm is on it's opening day.

"Well it didn't used to be this way, it used be the second week after thanksgiving was the busy weekend but now everyone likes to get there tree up, we are rolling with it, it's exciting and busy,"

Dennis and Leah tell me the customers make it a special experience helping them find the right tree for their family

"The customers make it worth while, everybody is happy, everybody is happy getting ready for the holiday, everyone is in the mood.

According to the Michigan Christmas tree association there are approximately 25-30 million real Christmas trees sold in the U.S. every year and Michigan is among the top five states that produce them.

Close to 350 million real Christmas trees are currently growing on farms in the U.S. like Good's Christmas tree farm.

