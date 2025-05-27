Good Shepard has been serving the Eaton County community for more than a decade.

CHARLOTTE, Mich — We have been covering homelessness in Eaton County for several months. Good Shepard's mission is to break the chains of poverty.



Today I learned about their mission to help those in need.

Today I learned about their mission to help those in need.

"That's what we are all called to do is to help," Eaton County neighbor Phyllis Nicholas said.

A dream that started with faith

"I have a heart for the lord," Owner of Good Shepard Korey Sullivan said.

Owner of Good Shepard, Korey Sullivan, tells me, starting this organization 10 plus years ago to help others was a calling.

"He has definitely brought compassion over that, where it's our duty to come alongside and let people know they are not alone," Owner of Good Shepard Korey Sullivan said.

Good Shepard's mission is to break the chains of poverty, provide housing opportunities with local hotels, and clothing and personal care items. Sullivan wants to fix this problem one step at a time.

"We do have hotel credits, we work with our local budget inn here in town, we've been known to help in Charlotte operations as well," Owner of Good Shepard Korey Sullivan said.

"Getting them off the streets meeting that immediate need," Owner of Good Shepard Korey Sullivan said.

Other neighbors who shop at Good Shepard say it's vital to help others

"That means everything, that means so much," Eaton County neighbor Phyllis Nicholas said.

However, Sullivan wants to change lives for the better and believes a second chance can go a long way in changing someone's life.

"We really want to provide that mentorship, wrap-around services to goal planning, like how they get here and how we can keep them from staying there, and not going back."

"Give support to people who may not be able to find it within their family or other areas of the community." Owner of Good Shepard, Korey Sullivan, said.

