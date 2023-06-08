Watch Now
Gone in a bleat: Goats play game of hide-and-seek at Eaton County park

Posted at 2:15 PM, Jun 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-08 14:15:33-04

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — In a Facebook post Thursday morning, Eaton County Parks and Recreation stated that about 40-50 goats have shown up to Crandell Park in Charlotte, but they ran away before park staff could get to them.

"Although we love animals and dream about a petting zoo someday, they are causing quite a bit of damage," stated the department in the post.

Allegedly, the goats belong to an Eaton County resident, and the department is working to locate the owners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Eaton County Parks and Recreation Office at (517) 627-7351.

