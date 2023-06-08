Gone in a bleat: Goats play game of hide-and-seek at Eaton County park

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — In a Facebook post Thursday morning, Eaton County Parks and Recreation stated that about 40-50 goats have shown up to Crandell Park in Charlotte, but they ran away before park staff could get to them.

"Although we love animals and dream about a petting zoo someday, they are causing quite a bit of damage," stated the department in the post.

Allegedly, the goats belong to an Eaton County resident, and the department is working to locate the owners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Eaton County Parks and Recreation Office at (517) 627-7351.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook