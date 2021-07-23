Golf outing at Maple Brook Golf Course to raise money for Charlotte man battling stage four colon cancer

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — Looking to golf for a good cause? Then grab your clubs and mark off Aug. 8 on your calendar for an outing at Maple Brook Golf Course that will raise money for a Charlotte man battling stage four colon cancer.

"I can feel the love. I really can, and it warms my soul, and it makes me want to fight harder," said Rodney Best, who's battling stage four colon cancer.

Courtesy of Bill Jones Rod Best

Best was diagnosed with stage four cancer in March. He said he's gone through six chemotherapy treatments, will do radiation and then needs surgery.

"Then after surgery, we're going to go back to chemo treatments and then just follow-ups. And hopefully, the chemo takes care of it, and the surgery gets rid of the tumor," Best said. "I had the cancer transfer up into my liver, so they're going to be taking some of my liver out also when they do the surgery."

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021 Rodney Best and Bill Jones at Maple Brook Golf Course

Bill Jones went to school with Best and has known him for more than 20 years. He describes him as a jokester and one of the most positive people he knows.

Jones said Best is like his brother and he wanted to put the golf outing together because friends help friends.

Courtesy of Bill Jones Rod Best and his friend Bill Jones

"Rod's the kind of guy that he gives you the shirt off his back. And so, with this happening to him, I wanted to do something to help. Someway to make it easier for him," Jones said. "Obviously, medical bills and treatments are not cheap. They're rather expensive, and Rod he owns his own HVAC company, so it's tough for him to get out and work right now."

Best said he was shocked when he found out about the golf outing.

"Usually, I'm on the other side of the fence, usually going to these outings and supporting the other people, but it's a big change being on this side," Best said.

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021 Golf clubs

Jones didn't set a certain amount of money to raise but said the more they can get for Best the better.

"It's really open. I mean, it's what anybody can do is great," Jones said.

"It helps out tremendously," Best said. "It takes a lot of stress and pressure off me, and I can worry about my health other than my bills."

There is still room for nine teams, if you're interested in signing up click here. If you're looking for another way to donate you can follow this link.

