Gizzard Fest in Potterville is back after a four-year hiatus

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — If you've been craving deep-fried chicken gizzards, you're in luck because Gizzard Fest in Potterville is back and in full swing.

After a four-year hiatus, the festival will run Friday through Saturday. It includes live music, more than 50 vendors, a carnival, car show and, of course, chicken gizzards.

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021 Frying chicken gizzards

The kitchen manager of Joe's Gizzard City, Samantha Forist, said it feels great to be back in the kitchen on the first day of Gizzard Fest. She said she's probably going to sell more than 500 gizzard bins today.

"It feels great, but it's crazy. It gets so crazy, but it's a good time, though," Forist said.

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021 Gizzard Fest 2021

Gizzard Fest Committee member Brandy Hatt said they expect to see more than a thousand people over the two days.

Alexis Willis has been attending Gizzard Fest since she was a baby and said the four-year hiatus was disappointing.

"It was really exciting, like when I found out Gizzard Fest was coming last year. I was really excited, but then, unfortunately, COVID happened, so it's really exciting that we get to do it this year," Willis said.

Many people said they enjoy watching the gizzard eating contest where contestants eat a pound of gizzards. That will take place on Saturday.

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021 Chicken gizzards from Joe's Gizzard City

Others like Austin Ferris enjoy the community aspects of the festival.

"Just being around people and just experiencing Gizzard Fest," he said.

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021 Grabbing food at Gizzard Fest

Gizzard Fest is a go for next year and will take place on June 10 and 11, 2022.

For more information about the different events at Gizzard Fest this year, click here.

