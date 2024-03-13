Giving main street a makeover...the city of Eaton Rapids is looking to spruce up its downtown.

Giving main street a makeover - the city of Eaton Rapids is looking to spruce up its downtown by giving businesses a helping hand.

The Eaton Rapids Downtown Development Authority, better known as the DDA for the past several years, has offered a facade grant that helps local businesses in Eaton Rapids.

"For improvements, and upgrades to the exterior of their building," Eaton Rapids Mayor Pam Colestock said

The Mayor tells me the total grant is $30,000, and that's $10,000 more than the usual amount. The money will be split between each business.

"The most that anyone can be awarded is $5,000 but it could be as little as $500. It depends on what they want to do. It's all based on reimbursement, if people apply and they are approved for their project."

"Once they get their project done, all they have to do is turn in receipts and we reimburse them the amount of money we awarded to them."

Any business can apply. Applicants have until 4 pm on April 26th to submit their application. No late applications will be accepted, and you have until November 30th to get your project done. The money will be awarded on December 31st.

"Once we get all their paperwork and receipts to show that they paid for their project, we will go out there and do an inspection to make sure they did all the things they said they were gonna do. Then we turn right around and award them the money."

The city's goal is to give the historic downtown district a helping hand.

