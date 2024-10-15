Getting to know State Representative candidates Anglea Witwer and Andy Shaver.

Watch the video above to learn about each candidate

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Driving around my neighborhood, you see campaign signs for Andy Shaver and Angela Witwer. I had the opportunity to sit down with both candidates ahead of the race.

The candidates are running for State Representative in a District that includes Charlotte, Potterville, Vermontville, Eaton Rapids, and Olivet. I spoke with the candidates at the Courthouse Square Museum in Charlotte. Waverly native and democratic state representative Angela Witwer says her top priority is to help the middle class.

"To help them with economic issues, help them with jobs, healthcare, prescription drug cost, great education, the focus is always on the people of our district," State Representative Angela Witwer said.

Charlotte native and republican Andy Shaver echoed a similar message about making things more affordable for neighbors.

"Top priority for Eaton County and really all of Michigan is to see Michigan become affordable again, We need to restore the funding to school safety and mental health," State Representative candidate Andy Shaver said.

A big story in my neighborhood has been the tax limitation proposal, which would mean a property tax increase for taxpayers. County leaders say it's essential because of budget constraints. I asked both candidates what they would do if it fails.

"I have put together part the budget that will start in 2025 a $75 million public safety trust fund, this won't solve all the problems, but it injects money into our hometowns, and it's solely focused on our police," State Representative Angela Witwer said.

"I know they are doing the best job they can, and we have to get more resources to them, to governments like Eaton County and other municipalities where that money is going to be spent most meaningful to the people that those taxes are being collected from," State Representative candidate Andy Shaver said.

I also asked how they would try to help neighbors with inflation.

"Looking for areas where we can cut taxes, put money back in the pockets, increase jobs in the district, so people feel more secure at home," State Representative Angela Witwer said.

"I'm not going to advocate for taxes to be raised so money can be redistributed in our community I want to see people keep more of the money they earned," State Representative candidate Andy Shaver said.

Ultimately voters will have the final say in the November election.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook