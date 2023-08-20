Games, live music and fun for a cause: Charlotte hosts annual Pig Palooza

Charlotte hosts its 13th annual Pig Palooza over the weekend

The event features games, live music and more for the whole community

The event raised $20,000 to help students get supplies for the upcoming school year

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Games, live music and fun makes a big splash, as the Charlotte community gathers Saturday for Pig Palooza.

"To see everyone after summer break, and all of the students back, community members, so great to have everyone else out," said Sarah Nesser, fourth-grade teacher at St. Mary Catholic School.

The community has been soaking in the Pig Palooza for 13 years now, with participants crediting the pastors for expanding it to everyone.

"One of our pastors that was here wanted to increase the community outreach, he said 'one day why don't we have a picnic?' This is evolved," said Margaret Yeager of Charlotte.

And with meat on the grill, live music, a silent auction and a basketball contest, for kids it doesn't get better than this.

"It's a fun time for everybody. We got the auction and the inflatables, the free-throw contest," added Yeager.

"So, it's great to see everyone with so much enjoyment before we get back to work."

All of this fun also helped a great cause. Organizers raised $20,000 to help students get supplies for the upcoming school year. St. Mary Catholic School opens its doors on Tuesday.

