Fun, inexpensive things neighbors can do this summer in Eaton County

As the weather warms up, we're looking at some of the fun and inexpensive things our neighbors can do this summer in Eaton County.

One of the highlights is the summer concerts on the courthouse lawn that begins the first Thursday in June.

Watch the video above to learn about the summer concert series and all the fun Eaton County has to offer.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Don't let Mother Nature fool you! Another summer is right around the corner for neighbors in Eaton County, and there's a lot to do this year.

"We go and take full advantage of it every time it's offered," Eaton County neighbor Ana Juarez said.

Eaton County neighbor Ana Juarez and her family are big fans of the summer concert series right here in Charlotte.

Summer concerts on the courthouse lawn begin the first Thursday in June. The concerts are free. Juarez likes to bring her whole family.

"Absolutely my kids love meeting other kids and it is free entertainment," Eaton County neighbor Ana Juarez said.

Courtney Mead is executive director of the Charlotte Chamber of Commerce. She says neighbors will have lots of chances throughout the summer to enjoy the live music.

"We go 12 weeks of bands all different genres," Executive Director of Charlotte Chamber of Commerce Courtney Mead said.

And there's something new that will be going on during this year's concerts because this will be the first summer with Charlotte's social district being open. I showed you when the new district opened late last year.

And in the social district, neighbors have the chance to buy an adult beverage, and then take it out onto the sidewalk, and even over to the concert.

"I hope that this encourages residents, to go to one of our restaurants for dinner, then walk on down to enjoy the summer concert," Executive Director of Charlotte Chamber of Commerce Courtney Mead said.

Neighbors don't have to travel far for more free music in the Charlotte area. Hidden Creek Farms on east Vermontville highway will also hold free concerts this summer.

They begin the first Tuesday in June.

I spoke with the owners, who say the concerts are a chance to connect with more people in the community

"What's nice is it is a family event, so what you're going to come out here and see a fun time get some food and drinks," Hidden Creek Farms Owner Adam Auvenshine said.

Another chance for neighbors like Juarez, to enjoy live music. she told me what the courthouse concerts have meant to her in the past.

"Love it, brings the families together and also a good way to just meet new people," Eaton County neighbor Ana Juarez said.

We know many of our Neighbors have news tips to share, stories to tell and ideas that will make Mid-Michigan an even better place to live. FOX 47 is holding its first Let's Talk event on Saturday, April 12th at the Eaton County Expo in Charlotte. Come visit our booth and share what's on your mind with members of the FOX 47 News Team. We look forward to meeting you on Saturday! Let's Talk!

FOX 47

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook