Frontier days is back today! Goes all the way through Sunday.

Frontier days was founded in 1970 to enhance the city of Charlotte through community involvement. Profits from the first festival allowed bleachers to be donated to Charlotte High School, and since then, the Charlotte frontier days board members have made donations to several other projects.

Frontier Days runs all the way through Sunday with a schedule full of events every day. We'll be back at frontier days later this week to take in more of the fun.

