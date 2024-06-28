Farmers battle weather and growing conditions

From a heat wave to severe storms, Mother Nature hasn't made it easy on our neighborhood farmers.

Watch the video above to learn about the farming season

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

As we enter a new month, I'm checking in with farmers in my neighborhood to see if the weather and growing conditions will help them hit the age-old adage.

From a heat wave to severe storms, Mother Nature hasn't made it easy on our neighborhood farmers. Farmers tell me they are on track for success this growing season, but the storms from this past month made it harder to get consistent production of plants and soybeans.

"Getting the crop out of the ground. Planting it and making sure it comes up, we did have a few difficulties in the area, with some soybeans not getting from hard pounding rain," Eaton County Farm Bureau President Brett Roberts said.

Roberts, a farmer in Eaton County for several years, tells me they hope Mother Nature plays fair this summer because it takes a while for the crop to mature.

"This crop won't mature until the middle of September till the first of October. What changes the plan mostly is mother nature," Roberts said

Despite the weather we have gotten over the past few weeks, Brett believes they are in better shape now than last year.

"Last year we had a nice early start to planting, but we turned off really dry. This year we've been a little bit later on the start because of more moisture, but we've had pretty good moisture so far this year, so the crop is looking pretty good," Roberts said

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook