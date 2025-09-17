Fox 47 reporter Travis Hicks reflects on two years of community storytelling

After nearly three years of covering Charlotte neighborhoods, my time at Fox 47 News is coming to an end. From community milestones to personal challenges, the journey has been filled with memorable moments worth sharing.

My reporting career has taken me across Charlotte to cover significant community events, including the opening of the social district.

Through both celebratory occasions and challenging days in the community, I've had the privilege of telling stories that matter to Charlotte residents.

When I started this position, I had never been on television before. The experience has been rewarding, with each day bringing new lessons from viewers and opportunities to overcome personal fears – including heights.

One of the most meaningful assignments came earlier this year when I covered the VFW home's 100-year celebration. During this event, I interviewed one of its oldest members, 97-year-old Betty Adamson.

My career reached another highlight when I conducted what I consider the biggest interview of my young career – a conversation with NBA legend and hometown hero Magic Johnson.

This journey holds special significance as it fulfills a dream my grandfather had for me before he passed away from cancer in 2019. Making his vision a reality has been my mission throughout my time serving the Charlotte community.

