Former President Trump coming back to mid-Michigan, plans campaign stop in Potterville

POTTERVILLE, Mich. — Former President Donald Trump is coming back to mid-Michigan.

The Trump campaign announced that Trump will deliver remarks on the economy, inflation, and manufacturing from Alro Steel in Potterville on Thursday afternoon.

This visit continues to emphasize the campaign's focus on Michigan. Vice Presidential candidate JD Vance has visited the state recently, and Trump himself spoke about crime and law enforcement in Howell earlier this month.

WATCH: Trump's previous campaign stop in mid-Michigan focus on crime and safety.

Trump bashes Harris, vows to deport illegal immigrants during speech in Howell

