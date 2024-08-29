Former President Donald Trump will make his second stop in the mitten state this month.

Donald Trump is set to visit Alro Steel, north of downtown Potterville I caught up with residents who have mixed emotions.

Watch the video above to learn about the reception from the neighborhood

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Today we're taking a tour of Potterville's neighborhood, where in just a few hours, Former President Donald Trump will be making his second stop in the mitten state this month.

The normally quiet city of Potterville is buzzing this week. With big-time politics bringing national attention to their front door.

"He brings hate, he brings racism, he brings a negative impact to our community," Eaton Resident Kallie Strouse said.

"Trump 2024, hopefully, we can make America great again," Joe's Gizzards server Kelly Austin said.

Thursday Former President Donald Trump will visit Alro Steel north of downtown.

It's his second appearance this month in the state some members of the community think his visit can be dangerous.

"During this campaign season, we can't afford to normalize Donald Trump," Pastor in Eaton County Adam Droscha said

Eaton County Pastor Adam Droscha is one who doesn't want to see Trump come to town.

And believes his visit can do harm to the community.

"To me the biggest cons of him coming to Potterville is he doesn't represent the interest of blue-collar workers or the people in Potterville," Pastor in Eaton County Adam Droscha said.

But others disagree and think he can help support local manufacturing.

"You get a lot of people who support him out this way, I believe he is going to be doing a lot of good things for us," Eaton Resident Ryan Huff said.

And outside of the political realm. Some say his visit can provide an immediate boost to the local economy with the attention and people the former President will bring with him.

"Potterville is a small town that could always use a lot of people coming in, I'm not into politics, but I do believe the influx of people, will help our small businesses," Potterville resident Heather Scott said

A big opportunity for businesses in this normally quiet city.

