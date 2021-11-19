Former Eaton County pastor pleads guilty to embezzlement of $100,000 or more

OLIVET, Mich. — A former pastor with Olivet First Assembly of God pled guilty last Friday to one count of embezzlement of $100,000 or more in front of Judge John Maurer in Eaton County Circuit Court.

From 2014 to 2019, Douglas Hammond stole $285,000 from the church according to Eaton County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney, Chris Anderson.

David Carter, Hammond's attorney, told FOX47 news that Hammond chose to plead to the charge to get this behind him, his family, and the church.

“He understands that he has disappointed his family and the church on so many different levels. He hopes that his family and church can one day forgive him as he seeks forgiveness with a repentant heart,” Carter said.

Carter said he could not specifically say what Hammond did with the money but added it was not a substance abuse issue, and the money was not spent on a lavish lifestyle or material things.

According to court documents, Hammond will be sentenced in June.

Anderson said sentencing is typically six to eight weeks after the plea.

However Carter said he requested sentencing out longer than usual because Hammond is undergoing treatment for some major health concerns.

As far as how much restitution Hammond will owe, Carter did not know the exact amount and said he will be working on the exact number as they move toward sentencing.

FOX47 news reached out to the church. Church treasurer Yvonne Good said they were not interested in commenting on the case.

